DATA STORY: India reports net increase in active Covid cases for a third straight day

India on Monday reported a net increase of 2,070 – a third daily net increase in as many days – to take its count of active cases to 139,637, which is 86.38 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.54 per cent (one in 185). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 11,649 cases to take its total caseload to 10,916,589. And, with 90 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 155,732, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 21,437 more vaccinations across India on Sunday, the total count of those inoculated reached 8,285,295. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,621,220 – or 97.29 per cent of total caseload – with 9,489 new cured cases being reported on Monday.