Data story: India reports smallest spike in daily deaths since Apr 28, 2020

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 5,324 in active cases to take its count to 54,118. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.09 per cent (one in 1,111). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 4,362 cases to take its total caseload to 42,967,315 from 42,962,953 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 158 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,102, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 480,144 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,789,061,887. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,398,095 — or 98.68 per cent of total caseload — with 9,620 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 43,185 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.09% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,111 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,789,061,887 vaccine doses. That is 4163.77 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.54 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 31 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 5,324, compared with 4,436 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Sikkim (1).

With 9,620 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,686 — 66 deaths and 9,620 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.68%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 6827.4 days, and for deaths at 5409.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1408), Maharashtra (362), Uttarakhand (332), Delhi (249), and Karnataka (229).

India on Sunday conducted 612,926 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 773,437,172. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7868813), Kerala (6512089), Karnataka (3942575), Tamil Nadu (3451013), and Andhra Pradesh (2318417).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 362 new cases to take its tally to 7868813.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1408 cases to take its tally to 6512089.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 229 cases to take its tally to 3942575.

Tamil Nadu has added 196 cases to take its tally to 3451013.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 79 to 2318417.

Uttar Pradesh has added 161 cases to take its tally to 2069126.

West Bengal has added 90 cases to take its tally to 2015862.

Delhi has added 249 cases to take its tally to 1861712.