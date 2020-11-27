DATA STORY: India's active cases at 455,555; recovery rate falls to 93.65%

Reversing a fairly consistent trend of daily net reductions, India’s count of active cases has been rising again for the past three days. With an addition of 3,211, the number reached 455,555, or 2.60 per cent (one in 38) of all active cases globally. Overall, the country added 43,082 cases to take its tally to 9,309,787.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,475 cases and 91 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 551,262, and at 8,811.

With 39,379 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases reached 8,718,517 (93.65 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 135,715 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 492 fatalities reported on Friday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 305,422 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 27, 2020):

