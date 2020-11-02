DATA STORY: India's active cases down 45% from peak at 561,908

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active case count, India on Monday reported a net decline of 8850 to bring its number of active cases down to 561,908, the lowest since July 31 and 45 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 496 Covid-19 fatalities reported from across the country on Monday took the to 122,607.

With 53285 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7544798, or 91.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8229313, including 45231 reported on Monday.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,354 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 2, 2020):

