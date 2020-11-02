DATA STORY: India's active cases down 45% from peak at 561,908

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active coronavirus case count, India on Monday reported a net decline of 8850 to bring its number of active cases down to 561,908, the lowest since July 31 and 45 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 496 Covid-19 fatalities reported from across the country on Monday took the death toll to 122,607.
With 53285 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7544798, or 91.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8229313, including 45231 reported on Monday.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,354 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 2, 2020):
India now accounts for 4.74% of all active cases globally (one in every 21 active cases), and 10.13% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 8550, compared with 12191 on Sunday. The total now stands at 561908, the lowest active case tally since July 31. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1530), Delhi (1454), Haryana (443), Rajasthan (153), and Himachal Pradesh (93).
With 53285 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 91.68%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.61%), and Gujarat (2.14%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 53,781 — 496 deaths and 53285 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.92%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 125.8 days, and for deaths at 171.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7025), Delhi (5664), Maharashtra (5369), West Bengal (3987), and Karnataka (3652).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (79.26%), Chhattisgarh (87.14%), West Bengal (88.44%), Puducherry (89.28%), and Delhi (89.62%).
India on Sunday conducted 855,800 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 110,743,103. The test positivity rate recorded on Sunday was 5.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.66%), Goa (14.52%), Chandigarh (13.42%), Puducherry (11.15%), and Chhattisgarh (10.33%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (15.92%), Kerala (14.05%), Sikkim (13.53%), Delhi (12.69%), and Maharashtra (9.34%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (238484), J&K (176052), Andhra Pradesh (155449), Assam (136162), and Kerala (133667).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1683775), Karnataka (827064), Andhra Pradesh (825966), Tamil Nadu (727026), and Uttar Pradesh (483832).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,369 cases. The state has added 58578 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, now the second-most-affected state, has reported 3652 cases to take its tally to 827064.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 18,943 cases in the past seven days. On Monday it added 2618 cases.
Kerala has added 7025 cases to take its tally to 440130.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,504 to 727026.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1969 cases to take its tally to 483832.
Delhi has added 5,664 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 392370.
