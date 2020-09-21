DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 14,455 in 3 days; recovery rate goes past 80%

After reporting a net reduction of 3,790 and 3,140 in active coronavirus cases across states on Saturday and Sunday, India on Monday reported a third straight day of decline (of 7,525), bringing the total down to 1,003,299, compared with 1,017,754 on Friday. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 86,961 — below 90,000 after 5 days — taking the tally to 5,487,580. With 1,130 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 87,882.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 641,153 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 21, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 9.11% of all deaths (one in every 11).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 7525, against 3140 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (1949), J&K (751), Bihar (376), Chhattisgarh (364), and Madhya Pradesh (336).
-
With 93356 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 80.12%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.60%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 94,486 — 1,130 deaths and 93,356 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.20%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.8%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 43.4 days, and for deaths at 53.6 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (4716), Odisha (4330), and Rajasthan (1865).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20627), Karnataka (8191), Andhra Pradesh (7738), Uttar Pradesh (5758), and Tamil Nadu (5516).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (55.29%), J&K (64.01%), Uttarakhand (68.40%), Kerala (70.51%), and Maharashtra (73.17%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 731,534 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 11.88%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.58%), Puducherry (16.36%), Chandigarh (16.05%), Andhra Pradesh (12.26%), and Karnataka (12.25%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (28.84%), Maharashtra (23.96%), Chhattisgarh (17.33%), Sikkim (13.84%), and Karnataka (13.54%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (128950), J&K (105789), Andhra Pradesh (97741), Tamil Nadu (85536), and Assam (85334).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1208642), Andhra Pradesh (625514), Tamil Nadu (541993), Karnataka (519537), and Uttar Pradesh (354275).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,627 cases. The state has added 217847 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 58,391 cases in the past seven days alone. On Monday it added 7738 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,516, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 61 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 8191 cases, to take its tally to 519537.
-
Delhi has added 3812 cases to take its tally to 246711.
