DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 14,455 in 3 days; recovery rate goes past 80%

After reporting a net reduction of 3,790 and 3,140 in active cases across states on Saturday and Sunday, India on Monday reported a third straight day of decline (of 7,525), bringing the total down to 1,003,299, compared with 1,017,754 on Friday. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 86,961 — below 90,000 after 5 days — taking the tally to 5,487,580. With 1,130 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 87,882.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 641,153 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 21, 2020):

