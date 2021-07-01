DATA STORY: India's active cases see decline for 49th day straight

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 13,807 in active cases to take its count to 523,257. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.57 per cent (one in 21). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 48,786 cases to take its total caseload to 30,411,634 from 30,362,848 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 1,005 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 399,459, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,760,345 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 335,716,019.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,488,918 – or 96.97 per cent of total caseload – with 61,588 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 328,856 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.57% of all active cases globally (one in every 21 active cases), and 10.05% of all deaths (one in every 9 deaths).

India has so far administered 335,716,019 vaccine doses. That is 1103.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 24.09 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (36874126), Uttar Pradesh (36063712), Gujarat (29362507), Rajasthan (29312190), and West Bengal (25836860).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (463461), Gujarat (459706), Delhi (469315), Uttarakhand (436207), and J&K (376586).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 13,807, compared with 15,595 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1708), Tripura (295), Odisha (90), Manipur (89), and Arunachal Pradesh (75).

With 61,588 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.97%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 62,592 — 1,005 deaths and 61,588 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.6%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 431.7 days, and for deaths at 331.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13658), Maharashtra (9771), Tamil Nadu (4506), Andhra Pradesh (3797), and Karnataka (3382).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96.02%) and Kerala (96.08%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,921,450 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 412,021,494. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.07%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.58%), Maharashtra (14.56%), Kerala (12.67%), and Sikkim (12.25%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (24.42%), Manipur (11.84%), Kerala (9.71%), Nagaland (7.86%), and Meghalaya (6.3%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1147846), J&K (732063), Kerala (646331), Karnataka (507227), and Uttarakhand (491870).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6061404), Kerala (2924165), Karnataka (2843810), Tamil Nadu (2479696), and Andhra Pradesh (1889513).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9771 new cases to take its tally to 6061404.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13658 cases to take its tally to 2924165.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3382 cases to take its tally to 2843810.

Tamil Nadu has added 4506 cases to take its tally to 2479696.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3797 to 1889513.

Uttar Pradesh has added 156 cases to take its tally to 1706107.

Delhi has added 94 cases to take its tally to 1434188.