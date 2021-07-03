DATA STORY: India's active coronavirus cases drop below 500,000-mark

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 14,104 in active cases to take its count to 495,533. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.27 per cent (one in 23). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 44,111 cases to take its total caseload to 30,502,362 from 30,458,251 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 738 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 401,050, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,399,298 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 344,611,291.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,605,779 – or 97.06 per cent of total caseload – with 57,477 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 319,219 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.27% of all active cases globally (one in every 23 active cases), and 10.06% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 344,611,291 vaccine doses. That is 1129.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 24.72 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (37805670), Uttar Pradesh (36923037), Gujarat (30173651), Rajasthan (29650762), and West Bengal (26444869).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (494158), Kerala (479791), Gujarat (472405), Uttarakhand (448625), and J&K (391577).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 14,104, compared with 13,620 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1706), Maharashtra (212), Arunachal Pradesh (181), Meghalaya (115), and Tripura (42).

With 57,477 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.06%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,215 — 738 deaths and 57,477 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.26%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 479 days, and for deaths at 356.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12095), Maharashtra (8753), Tamil Nadu (4230), Andhra Pradesh (3464), and Odisha (3222).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96.01%) and Kerala (96.01%).

India on Friday conducted 1,876,036 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 416,416,463. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.69%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.59%), Maharashtra (14.44%), Kerala (12.65%), and Sikkim (12.29%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (17.93%), Manipur (13.62%), Meghalaya (12.18%), Kerala (10.11%), and Arunachal Pradesh (6.79%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1155864), J&K (740616), Kerala (653181), Karnataka (511833), and Uttarakhand (495676).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6079352), Kerala (2949128), Karnataka (2849997), Tamil Nadu (2488407), and Andhra Pradesh (1896818).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8753 new cases to take its tally to 6079352.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12095 cases to take its tally to 2949128.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2984 cases to take its tally to 2849997.

Tamil Nadu has added 4230 cases to take its tally to 2488407.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3464 to 1896818.

Uttar Pradesh has added 116 cases to take its tally to 1706384.

Delhi has added 93 cases to take its tally to 1434374.