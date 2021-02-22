DATA STORY: India's active Covid-19 cases again go past the 150,000 mark

India on Monday reported a net increase of 4,421 to take its count of active cases past the 15,000 mark, at 150,055. This is 85.26 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. In five consecutive daily jumps, the country’s active caseload has increased by 13,506. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.68 per cent (one in 147). The country is 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 14,199 cases to take its total caseload to 11,005,850. And, with 83 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,385, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 31,681 more vaccinations across India on Sunday, the total count of those inoculated reached 11,116,854. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,699,410 – or 97.22 per cent of total caseload – with 9,695 new cured cases being reported on Monday.