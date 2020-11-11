DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases below 500,000 for the first time in 3 months

Continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active cases, India reported a drop of 10,608 on Wednesday to 494,657. The count has come below the 500,000 for the first time since July 28. An addition of 44,281 to the total number of infections, meanwhile pushed India’s tally to 8,636,011.

Delhi, which has been witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, posted yet another record single-day addition of 7830 cases, taking its tally to 451,382.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.50 per cent. While 54,377 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,013,783 (92.79 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 127,571 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 512 fatalities reported on Wednesday.

The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 322,135 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 11, 2020):

