DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases below 500,000 for the first time in 3 months

Continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India reported a drop of 10,608 on Wednesday to 494,657. The count has come below the 500,000 for the first time since July 28. An addition of 44,281 to the total number of infections, meanwhile pushed India’s tally to 8,636,011.
Delhi, which has been witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, posted yet another record single-day addition of 7830 cases, taking its tally to 451,382.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.50 per cent. While 54,377 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,013,783 (92.79 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 127,571 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 512 fatalities reported on Wednesday.
The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 322,135 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 11, 2020):
India now accounts for 3.50% of all active cases globally (one in every 28 active cases), and 9.97% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 10608, compared with 4408 on Tuesday. The total now stands at 494657, the lowest active case tally since July 28. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1590), Haryana (704), Rajasthan (183), Himachal Pradesh (173), and Gujarat (165).
With 54377 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.79%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.48%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.07%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 54889 — 512 deaths and 54377 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.93%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 134.8 days, and for deaths at 172.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7830), Kerala (6010), West Bengal (3891), Maharashtra (3791), and Haryana (2546).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (78.51%), Kerala (83.75%), Chhattisgarh (88.64%), Delhi (89.25%), and Haryana (89.69%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,153,294 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 120,769,151. The test positivity rate recorded on Monday was 3.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.21%), Goa (14.37%), Chandigarh (12.97%), Puducherry (10.35%), and Chhattisgarh (10.04%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (16.14%), Delhi (13.26%), Goa (11.41%), Kerala (10.98%), and Himachal Pradesh (10.92%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (262336), J&K (191607), Andhra Pradesh (168379), Kerala (147635), and Assam (142874).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (45435), Karnataka (11430), Tamil Nadu (11387), West Bengal (7403), and Uttar Pradesh (7261).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,791 cases. The state has added 48520 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2362 cases to take its tally to 851212.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 15,514 cases in the past seven days. On Wednesday it added 1886 cases to take its tally to 846245.
Kerala has added 6010 cases to take its tally to 495712.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,146 to 748225.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2112 cases to take its tally to 501311.
Delhi has added 7830 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 451382.
