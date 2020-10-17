DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases now under 800,000, down 22% from peak

India on Saturday reported another net reduction 9,441 in active cases to bring its count under 800,000 for the first time since September 1 – and 22 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

The country has reported as many as 1,336,770 cured cases in October so far, including 70,816 on Saturday, taking its total recovery to 6,524,595, or 87.78 per cent of all confirmed cases. Overall, an addition of 62,212 cases took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,432,680. With 837 deaths, the total Covid-19 reached 112,998.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 453,257 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 17, 2020):

