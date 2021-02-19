DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases rise again; vaccination tops 10 mn

India on Friday reported a net increase of 2,200 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 139,542. This is 86.29 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.62 per cent (one in 161). The country is 16th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,193 cases to take its total caseload to 10,963,394. And, with 97 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 156,111, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 658,674 more vaccinations across India on Thursday, the total count of those inoculated reached 10,188,007. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,667,741 – or 97.30 per cent of total caseload – with 10,896 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 13,193 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,950,201 on Thursday to 10,963,394 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 155,913, with 97 fatalities in a day. Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 82,791 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.62% of all active cases globally (one in every 161 active cases), and 6.36% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 10,188,007 people. That is 92.93 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.7337 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 64 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 2,200 on Friday, compared with 793 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (2846), Punjab (96), Karnataka (94), Madhya Pradesh (46), and J&K (31).
With 10,896 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.30%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.42%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.48%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,933 — 97 deaths and 10,896 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.89%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 575.7 days, and for deaths at 1,115.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (5427), Kerala (4584), Tamil Nadu (457), Karnataka (406), and Chhattisgarh (276).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.69%), Punjab (95.28%), Maharashtra (95.50%), West Bengal (97.57%), and Uttarakhand (97.70%).
India on Thursday conducted 771,071 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 209,474,862. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.41%), Goa (11.38%), Nagaland (9.47%), Kerala (9.42%), and Chandigarh (8.91%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (8.23%), Kerala (6.79%), Goa (3.55%), Sikkim (3.01%), and Chandigarh (1.88%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (594793), J&K (374341), Kerala (308594), Karnataka (275990), and Andhra Pradesh (261276).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2081520), Kerala (1021432), Karnataka (946860), Andhra Pradesh (889077), and Tamil Nadu (846937).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5,427 new cases to take its tally to 2081520. The state has added 35,233 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4584 cases to take its tally to 1021432.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 406 cases to take its tally to 946860.
Andhra Pradesh has added 67 cases to take its tally to 889077.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 457 to 846937.
Delhi has added 130 cases to take its tally to 637445.
Uttar Pradesh has added 80 cases to take its tally to 602490.
