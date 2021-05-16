DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases see a net reduction of 55,344 in a day

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 55,344 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,618,458. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 21.10 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 311,170 cases to take its total caseload to 24,684,077. And, with 4,077 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 270,284, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,733,232 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 182,220,164. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 20,795,335 – or 84.25 per cent of total caseload – with 362,437 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 311,170 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 24,372,907 on Saturday to 24,684,077 – an increase of 1.3%. Death toll has reached 270,284, with 4,077 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,387,663 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 21.10% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.86% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 182,220,164 vaccine doses. That is 768.77 per cent of its total caseload, and 13.09 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (24407900), Rajasthan (19745409), Uttar Pradesh (19418647), Gujarat (18786397), and West Bengal (16685374).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (306473), Delhi (295272), Gujarat (294124), Uttarakhand (281815), and J&K (254865).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 55,344, compared with -31,091 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (12450), Karnataka (6890), Andhra Pradesh (3680), Kerala (3142), and Assam (2030).
-
With 362437 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 84.25%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.38%), Sikkim (1.83%), and Uttarakhand (1.63%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 366,514 — 4,077 deaths and 362,437 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.11%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 54.6 days, and for deaths at 45.6 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (41664), Maharashtra (34848), Tamil Nadu (33658), Kerala (32680), and Andhra Pradesh (22517).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (70.12%), Karnataka (71.13%), Himachal Pradesh (73.50%), Rajasthan (74.65%), and Goa (75.60%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 1,832,950 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 314,850,143. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.0%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.86%), Maharashtra (17.33%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.05%), Chandigarh (11.94%), and Kerala (11.89%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Karnataka (35.21%), Goa (35.13%), Nagaland (32.79%), West Bengal (29.31%), and Rajasthan (27.04%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (974119), J&K (579474), Kerala (498953), Karnataka (410974), and Uttarakhand (375828).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5344063), Karnataka (2171931), Kerala (2118263), Uttar Pradesh (1609140), and Tamil Nadu (1565035).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 34,848 new cases to take its tally to 5344063. The state has added 463,521 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 41,664 cases to take its tally to 2171931.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 32,680 cases to take its tally to 2118263.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 12,513 cases to take its tally to 1609140.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 33,658 cases to take its tally to 1565035.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 22,517 to 1411320.
-
Delhi has added 6,430 cases to take its tally to 1387411.
