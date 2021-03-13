DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases surpass the 200,000 mark, again

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 4,785 to take its count of active cases to 202,022. That is 80.15 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.97 per cent (one in 103). The country is 12th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 24,882 cases, the most in a day since December 20, to take its total caseload to 11,333,728. And, with 140 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,446, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,053,537 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 28,218,457. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,973,260 – or 96.82 per cent of total caseload – with 19,957 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.