DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases surpass the 200,000 mark, again

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 4,785 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 202,022. That is 80.15 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.97 per cent (one in 103). The country is 12th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 24,882 cases, the most in a day since December 20, to take its total caseload to 11,333,728. And, with 140 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 158,446, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,053,537 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 28,218,457. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,973,260 – or 96.82 per cent of total caseload – with 19,957 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 24,882 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,308,846 on Friday to 11,333,728 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 158,446, with 140 fatalities in a day. Now the twelfth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 141,640 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.97% of all active cases globally (one in every 103 active cases), and 5.97% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 28,218,457 people. That is 249.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 2.031 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 69 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 4,785 on Saturday, compared with 8,001 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (4417), Punjab (383), Karnataka (313), Madhya Pradesh (241), and Gujarat (218).
With 19,957 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.82%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.40%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.10%), Maharashtra (2.31%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 20,097 — 140 deaths and 19,957 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.70%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 315.4 days, and for deaths at 784.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (15817), Kerala (1780), Punjab (1408), Karnataka (833), and Gujarat (715).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (91.54%), Maharashtra (92.79%), Kerala (96.61%), Madhya Pradesh (96.92%), and Gujarat (96.95%).
India on Friday conducted 840,635 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 225,839,273. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.18%), Goa (10.9%), Nagaland (9.16%), Ladakh (8.95%), and Kerala (8.93%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (16.26%), Chandigarh (8.49%), Punjab (7.17%), Goa (4.75%), and Madhya Pradesh (4.19%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (663851), J&K (417515), Kerala (346827), Karnataka (298563), and Andhra Pradesh (276683).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2282191), Kerala (1087443), Karnataka (958417), Andhra Pradesh (891388), and Tamil Nadu (858272).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15,817 new cases to take its tally to 2282191. The state has added 112,861 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1780 cases to take its tally to 1087443.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 833 cases to take its tally to 958417.
Andhra Pradesh has added 210 cases to take its tally to 891388.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 670 to 858272.
Delhi has added 431 cases to take its tally to 642870.
Uttar Pradesh has added 167 cases to take its tally to 604958.
