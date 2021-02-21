DATA STORY: India's Covid-19 tally up by 14,264 in biggest single-day spike since Jan 29

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 2,507 to take its count of active cases to 145,634. This is 85.69 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. In four consecutive daily jumps, the country’s active caseload has increased by 9,085. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.65 per cent (one in 154). The country is 15th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 14,264 cases, the most in a day since January 29, to take its total caseload to 10,991,651. And, with 90 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,302, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 432,931 more vaccinations across India on Saturday, the total count of those inoculated reached 11,085,173. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,689,715 – or 97.25 per cent of total caseload – with 11,667 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.