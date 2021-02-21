DATA STORY: India's Covid-19 tally up by 14,264 in biggest single-day spike since Jan 29

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 2,507 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 145,634. This is 85.69 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. In four consecutive daily jumps, the country’s active caseload has increased by 9,085. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.65 per cent (one in 154). The country is 15th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 14,264 cases, the most in a day since January 29, to take its total caseload to 10,991,651. And, with 90 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 156,302, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 432,931 more vaccinations across India on Saturday, the total count of those inoculated reached 11,085,173. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,689,715 – or 97.25 per cent of total caseload – with 11,667 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
With a daily increase of 14,264 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,977,387 on Saturday to 10,991,651 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 156,302, with 90 fatalities in a day. Now the fifteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 86,711 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 154 active cases), and 6.32% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 11,085,173 people. That is 100.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.7983 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 65 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 2,507 on Sunday, compared with 3,585 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (3674), Karnataka (96), Punjab (80), Chhattisgarh (63), and Madhya Pradesh (40).
With 11,667 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has reduced to 97.25%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.42%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.47%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,757 — 90 deaths and 11,667 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.77%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 533.8 days, and for deaths at 1203.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (6281), Kerala (4650), Karnataka (490), Tamil Nadu (438), and Punjab (352).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.89%), Punjab (95.15%), Maharashtra (95.16%), West Bengal (97.59%), and Gujarat (97.72%).
India on Saturday conducted 670,050 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 210,931,530. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.38%), Goa (11.32%), Nagaland (9.45%), Kerala (9.39%), and Ladakh (8.89%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (9.75%), Kerala (7.05%), Goa (3.18%), Chandigarh (1.9%), and Puducherry (1.82%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (600996), J&K (378203), Kerala (312396), Karnataka (277811), and Andhra Pradesh (262290).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2093913), Kerala (1030587), Karnataka (947736), Andhra Pradesh (889210), and Tamil Nadu (847823).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6,281 new cases to take its tally to 2093913. The state has added 41,660 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4650 cases to take its tally to 1030587.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 490 cases to take its tally to 947736.
Andhra Pradesh has added 54 cases to take its tally to 889210.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 438 to 847823.
Delhi has added 152 cases to take its tally to 637755.
Uttar Pradesh has added 113 cases to take its tally to 602705.
