DATA STORY: India's Covid tally sees a spike of 1,035,58, the most in a day so far

India on Monday reported a net increase of 50,233 in active cases, the biggest in a day so far, to take its count to 741,830. That is nearly 73 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.25 per cent (one in 31). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 103,558 cases in the biggest single-day jump so far, to take its total caseload to 12,589,067. And, with 478 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 165,101, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,638,464 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 79,105,163. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,682,136 – or 92.80 per cent of total caseload – with 52,847 new cured cases being reported on Monday.