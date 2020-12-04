DATA STORY: India's cured Covid cases top 9 million; recovery rate at 94.2%

The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India went past the 9-million mark on Friday. With 42,916 new cured cases being reported in a day, the country’s total number of recovered cases reached 9,016,289, or 94.20 per cent of all total caseload.
Another drop was reported in the number of active cases – a net reduction of 6,861 to 416,082, the lowest since July 22. This is 2.23 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 45). Overall, the country added 36,595 cases to take its tally to 9,571,559.
National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 3,734 cases and 82 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 582,058, and death toll at 9,424.
India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 139,188 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 540 fatalities reported on Friday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 261,772 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (December 4, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 36,595 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,534,964 on Thursday to 9,571,559 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 139,188, with 540 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 261,772 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 2.23% of all active cases globally (one in every 45 active cases), and 9.21% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 6861, compared with 5701 on Thursday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Karnataka (539), Himachal Pradesh (275), Uttar Pradesh (193), Jammu & Kashmir (153), and Bihar (122).
-
With 42,916 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.20%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.58%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 43,456 — 540 deaths and 42,916 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.24%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 180.9 days, and for deaths at 178.3 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5376), Maharashtra (5182), Delhi (3734), West Bengal (3246), and Rajasthan (2086).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (79.43%), Manipur (86.83%), Kerala (89.73%), Rajasthan (89.83%), and Chhattisgarh (90.83%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 1,170,102 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 144,727,749. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.1%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.61%), Goa (13.63%), Chandigarh (12.01%), Nagaland (9.9%), and Kerala (9.63%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (14.66%), Nagaland (12.89%), Himachal Pradesh (10.31%), Kerala (8.89%), and Maharashtra (7.42%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (328086), J&K (234352), Andhra Pradesh (195893), Kerala (183310), and Karnataka (173438).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1837358), Karnataka (889113), Andhra Pradesh (870076), Tamil Nadu (786163), and Kerala (620049).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,182 cases. The state has added 52,997 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,446 cases to take its tally to 889,113.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 664 cases to take its tally to 870,076.
-
Kerala has added 5,376 cases to take its tally to 620,049.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,416 to 786,163.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,920 cases to take its tally to 549,228.
-
Delhi has added 3,734 cases to take its tally to 582,058.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU