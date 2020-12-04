DATA STORY: India's cured Covid cases top 9 million; recovery rate at 94.2%

The count of recovered cases across India went past the 9-million mark on Friday. With 42,916 new cured cases being reported in a day, the country’s total number of recovered cases reached 9,016,289, or 94.20 per cent of all total caseload.

Another drop was reported in the number of active cases – a net reduction of 6,861 to 416,082, the lowest since July 22. This is 2.23 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 45). Overall, the country added 36,595 cases to take its tally to 9,571,559.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 3,734 cases and 82 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 582,058, and at 9,424.

India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 139,188 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 540 fatalities reported on Friday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 261,772 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (December 4, 2020):

