DATA STORY: India's daily increase in Covid tally down to 173,790

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 114,428 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,228,724. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 15.40 per cent (one in 6). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 173,790 cases to take its total caseload to 27,729,247. And, with 3,617 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 322,512, or 1.16 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,062,747 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 208,902,445. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 25,178,011 – or 90.80 per cent of total caseload – with 284,601 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
-
With a daily increase of 173,790 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 27,555,457 on Thursday to 27,729,247 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 322,512, with 3,617 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,429,957 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 15.40% of all active cases globally (one in every 6 active cases), and 9.11% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 208,902,445 vaccine doses. That is 763.28 per cent of its total caseload, and 15.01 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (26657686), Uttar Pradesh (22321593), Rajasthan (21307011), Gujarat (20456800), and West Bengal (18113705).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (337884), Kerala (326133), Gujarat (320276), Uttarakhand (305991), and Chhattisgarh (284601).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 114,428, compared with 76,755 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Sikkim (190), Arunachal (162), Manipur (140), Mizoram (120), and Nagaland (49).
-
With 284,601 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 90.80%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.16%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.53%), Uttarakhand (1.92%), and Sikkim (1.68%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 288,218 — 3,617 deaths and 284,601 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.25%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 110.2 days, and for deaths at 61.5 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (31079), Karnataka (22823), Kerala (22318), Maharashtra (20740), and Andhra Pradesh (14429).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (83.32%), J&K (84.12%), Karnataka (84.29%), Puducherry (84.91%), and Assam (85.47%).
-
India on Friday conducted 2,080,048 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 341,119,909. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.89%), Maharashtra (16.57%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.1%), Kerala (12.71%), and Sikkim (12.65%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (29.54%), Goa (21.69%), West Bengal (20.6%), Tamil Nadu (17.7%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.08%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1019786), J&K (620912), Kerala (544554), Karnataka (434259), and Uttarakhand (417501).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5692920), Karnataka (2546821), Kerala (2470872), Tamil Nadu (2009700), and Uttar Pradesh (1686138).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 20,740 new cases to take its tally to 5692920. The state has added 259,414 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 22,823 cases to take its tally to 2546821.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22,318 cases to take its tally to 2470872.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 31,079 cases to take its tally to 2009700.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,273 cases to take its tally to 1686138.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 14,429 to 1657986.
-
Delhi has added 1,141 cases to take its tally to 1423690.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU