DATA STORY: India's daily new active Covid cases go up after 41 days; cured cases top 10 mn

India on Thursday reported a rise of 537, the first daily net increase in 41 days, to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 228083, and 77.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.01 per cent (one in 100). The country added 20,346 cases to take its total caseload to 10,395,278. And, with 222 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 150,336, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India went past the 10-million mark, at 10,016,859 – or 96.36 per cent of total caseload – with 19,587 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 20,346 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,374,932 on Wednesday to 10,395,278 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 150,336, with 222 fatalities in a day. Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 128,604 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.01% of all active cases globally (one in every 100 active cases), and 7.95% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 39 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net increase of 537, compared with a decline of 3,490 on Wednesday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1746), Kerala (1259), Madhya Pradesh (89), Telangana (71), and Manipur (37).
With 19,587 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate remains unchanged at 96.36%, and fatality rate at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.55%), and Gujarat (2.17%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,809 — 222 deaths and 19,587 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.12%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 353.8 days, and for deaths at 469.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6394), Maharashtra (4382), Chhattisgarh (1050), West Bengal (868), Tamil Nadu (811).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.34%), Uttarakhand (94.53%), Maharashtra (94.79%), Gujarat (94.82%), and Punjab (94.99%).
India on Wednesday conducted 937,590 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 178,400,995. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.88%), Goa (12.6%), Chandigarh (10.7%), Nagaland (9.86%), and Kerala (9.62%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.01%), Nagaland (6.56%), Sikkim (6.4%), Maharashtra (6.08%), and Chandigarh (5.28%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (458369), J&K (302139), Kerala (234157), Andhra Pradesh (231806), and Karnataka (224756).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1954553), Karnataka (924137), Andhra Pradesh (883876), Tamil Nadu (823181), and Kerala (790882).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4,382 new cases to take its tally to 1954553. The state has added 35,003 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 784 cases to take its tally to 924137.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 289 cases to take its tally to 883876.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 811 to 823181.
Kerala has added 6394 cases to take its tally to 790882.
Delhi has added 654 cases to take its tally to 628352.
Uttar Pradesh has added 728 cases to take its tally to 590339.
