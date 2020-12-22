DATA STORY: India's fewest Covid deaths in a day since June 10, lowest jump in cases since July 2

India on Monday reported a set of encouraging trends in its coronavirus story. A net reduction of 11,121 brought its count of active coronavirus cases under the 300,000 mark for the first time since July 12, at 292,518. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.37 per cent (one in 73). The country added 19,556 cases, the fewest in a day since July 2, to take its total caseload to 10,075,116. And with 301 new fatalities, again the fewest since June 10, its Covid-19 death toll reached 146,111, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,636,487 – or 95.65 per cent of total caseload – with 30376 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 19,556 in total cases, the lowest daily spike since July 2, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,055,560 on Monday to 10,075,116 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 146,111, with 301 fatalities in a day, the fewest in a day since June 10. The ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 168,951 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.37% of all active cases globally (one in every 73 active cases), and 8.55% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 30 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 11121, compared with 1705 on Monday. The only states that have reported net increase in active cases are Odisha (51), Assam (5), and Arunachal Pradesh (2).
With 30,376 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 95.65%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.19%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.22%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 30,677 — 301 deaths and 30,376 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 356.8 days, and for deaths at 336.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3423), Maharashtra (2834), West Bengal (1515), Chhattisgarh (1258), and Tamil Nadu (1071).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (89.03%), Kerala (91.05%), Uttarakhand (91.92%), Chhattisgarh (92.83%), and Manipur (93.12%).
India on Monday conducted 1,072,228 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 163,170,557. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (15.62%), Goa (13.1%), Chandigarh (11.29%), Nagaland (9.97%), and Kerala (9.61%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.82%), Rajasthan (8.97%), Maharashtra (7.31%), Goa (5.41%), and West Bengal (5.15%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (396831), J&K (268975), Andhra Pradesh (216409), Kerala (210170), and Karnataka (199420).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1899352), Karnataka (910241), Andhra Pradesh (878937), Tamil Nadu (807962), and Kerala (709292).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,834 new cases to take its tally to 1899352. The state has added 26,912 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 772 cases to take its tally to 910241.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 214 cases to take its tally to 878937.
Kerala has added 3,423 cases to take its tally to 709292. In terms of active cases, it has overtaken Maharashtra to become the most affected Indian state by that measure.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,071 to 807962.
Uttar Pradesh has added 990 cases to take its tally to 575621.
Delhi has added 803 cases, the fewest in a day since August 18, to take its tally to 617808.
