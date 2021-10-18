DATA STORY: India logs 13,596 cases; Mumbai records 0 deaths in 20 months

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 6,152 in active cases to take its count to 189,694. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.06 per cent (one in 94). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 13,596 cases to take its total caseload to 34,081,315 from 34,067,719 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 166 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 452,290, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,205,162 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 977,947,783. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,439,331܉ – or 98.12 per cent of total caseload – with 19,582 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 109,708 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 94 active cases), and 9.21% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 977,947,783 vaccine doses. That is 2869.45 per cent of its total caseload, and 69.99 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (122975598), Maharashtra (96099596), West Bengal (70641381), Gujarat (70391210), and Madhya Pradesh (68669419).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1116036), Delhi (1102783), Gujarat (1102060), Jammu and Kashmir (1057371), and Uttarakhand (1019079).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 41 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 6,152, compared with 5,786 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Nagaland (12), Haryana (9), Punjab (8), Himachal Pradesh (5), and Bihar (4).

With 19,582 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,748 — 166 deaths and 19,582 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.84%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1737.2 days, and for deaths at 1888.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7555), Maharashtra (1715), Tamil Nadu (1218), West Bengal (624), and Odisha (443).

India on Sunday conducted 989,493 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 591,924,874. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.21%), Goa (12.47%), Sikkim (12.24%), and Maharashtra (10.8%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.51%), Nagaland (7.02%), Manipur (3.74%), West Bengal (3.44%), and Mizoram (3.1%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1531017), J&K (1152169), Kerala (1028984), Karnataka (731332), and Telangana (686465).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6591697), Kerala (4854321), Karnataka (2983459), Tamil Nadu (2687092), and Andhra Pradesh (2060472).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1715 new cases to take its tally to 6591697.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7555 cases to take its tally to 4854321.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 326 cases to take its tally to 2983459.

Tamil Nadu has added 1218 cases to take its tally to 2687092.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 432 to 2060472.

Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1710028.

Delhi has added 32 cases to take its tally to 1439390.