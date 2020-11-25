DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in active cases since Sep 28

Contrary to the fairly consistent trend of daily net reduction, India’s count of active coronavirus cases saw a significant jump on Wednesday. With an addition of 6,079, the most in a day since September 28, the number reached 444,746, or 2.60 per cent (one in 38) of all active cases globally. Overall, the country added 44,376 cases to take its tally to 9,222,216.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,224 cases and 109 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 540,541, and death toll at 8,621.
With 37,816 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases reached 8,642,771 (93.72 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 134,699 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 481 fatalities reported on Wednesday.
India now accounts for 2.60% of all active cases globally (one in every 39 active cases), and 9.52% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.
The count of active cases across India increased by 6079, compared to a net reduction of 4819 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1323), Delhi (1172), Rajasthan (1081), Chhattisgarh (889), and Madhya Pradesh (643).
With 37816 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen marginally to 93.72%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.46%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.61%), and Gujarat (2.14%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 38297 — 481 deaths and 37816 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.26%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 143.7 days, and for deaths at 193.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (6224), Maharashtra (5439), Kerala (5420), West Bengal (3545), and Rajasthan (3314).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (78.39%), Kerala (88.35%), Chhattisgarh (88.75%), Rajasthan (89.06%), and Haryana (89.65%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,159,032 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 134,841,307. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.27%), Goa (14%), Chandigarh (12.55%), Nagaland (9.9%), and Kerala (9.61%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (17.75%), Nagaland (17.52%), Himachal Pradesh (15.61%), Rajasthan (10.48%), and Delhi (10.14%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (298509), J&K (216371), Andhra Pradesh (186272), Kerala (169477), and Karnataka (158785).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1789800), Karnataka (876425), Andhra Pradesh (863843), Tamil Nadu (773176), and Kerala (571872).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,439 cases. The state has added 45,102 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,870 cases to take its tally to 876,425.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 1,085 cases to take its tally to 863,843.
Kerala has added 5,420 cases to take its tally to 571,872.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,557 to 773,176.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,217 cases to take its tally to 531,050.
Delhi has added 6,224 cases to take its tally to 540,541.
