DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in active cases since Sep 28

Contrary to the fairly consistent trend of daily net reduction, India’s count of active cases saw a significant jump on Wednesday. With an addition of 6,079, the most in a day since September 28, the number reached 444,746, or 2.60 per cent (one in 38) of all active cases globally. Overall, the country added 44,376 cases to take its tally to 9,222,216.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,224 cases and 109 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 540,541, and at 8,621.

With 37,816 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases reached 8,642,771 (93.72 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 134,699 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 481 fatalities reported on Wednesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 309,309 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 25, 2020):

