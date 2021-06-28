DATA STORY: India sees lowest spike in daily deaths since April 13

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 13,409 in active cases to take its count to 572,994. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.96 per cent (one in 20). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 46,148 cases to take its total caseload to 30,279,331 from 30,233,183 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 979 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 396,730, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,721,268 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 323,663,297. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,309,607 – or 96.8 per cent of total caseload – with 58,578 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 344,110 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.96% of all active cases globally (one in every 20 active cases), and 10.07% of all deaths (one in every 9 deaths).

India has so far administered 323,663,297 vaccine doses. That is 1068.92 per cent of its total caseload, and 23.22 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (35854534), Uttar Pradesh (35333088), Rajasthan (29014907), Gujarat (28841497), and West Bengal (25253416).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (451898), Gujarat (451549), Delhi (447508), Uttarakhand (425090), and J&K (367621).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 13,409, compared with 9,162 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1007), Manipur (144), Nagaland (36), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (8).

With 58,578 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.8%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.69%), Uttarakhand (2.09%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,557 — 979 deaths and 58,578 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.64%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 454.5 days, and for deaths at 280.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (10905), Maharashtra (9974), Tamil Nadu (5127), Andhra Pradesh (4250), and Karnataka (3604).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (95.21%), Maharashtra (95.91%), and Kerala (96.09%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,570,515 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 406,371,279. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.22%), Maharashtra (14.71%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.55%), Kerala (12.71%), and Sikkim (12.14%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (20.81%), Meghalaya (13.49%), Manipur (12.9%), Kerala (10.49%), and Nagaland (8.27%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1136877), J&K (721681), Kerala (636544), Karnataka (500838), and Uttarakhand (485312).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6036821), Kerala (2888894), Karnataka (2834630), Tamil Nadu (2465874 ), and Andhra Pradesh (1879872).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9974 new cases to take its tally to 6036821.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 10905 cases to take its tally to 2888894.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3604 cases to take its tally to 2834630.

Tamil Nadu has added 5127 cases to take its tally to 2465874.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4250 to 1879872.

Uttar Pradesh has added 212 cases to take its tally to 1705596.

Delhi has added 259 cases to take its tally to 1433934.