DATA STORY: India sees most Covid deaths in a day, adds 234,692 cases

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 109,997 in active cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,679,740. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 9.29 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 234,692 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,526,609. And, with 1,341 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 175,649, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,004,544 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 119,937,641. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,671,220 – or 87.23 per cent of total caseload – with 123,354 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.