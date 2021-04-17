DATA STORY: India sees most Covid deaths in a day, adds 234,692 cases

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 109,997 in active coronavirus cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,679,740. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 9.29 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 234,692 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,526,609. And, with 1,341 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 175,649, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,004,544 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 119,937,641. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,671,220 – or 87.23 per cent of total caseload – with 123,354 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 234,692 in total cases, the most in a day so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 14,291,917 on Friday to 14,526,609 – an increase of 1.6%. Death toll has reached 175,649, with 1,341 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, fourth by death, and second recovered cases, India has added 1,320,683 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 9.29% of all active cases globally (one in every 11 active cases), and 5.79% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 119,937,641 people. That is 825.64 per cent of its total caseload, and 8.6242 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (16630696), Rajasthan (15276356), Uttar Pradesh (15192407), Gujarat (14119278), and West Bengal (12733523).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (230830), Gujarat (221054), Chhattisgarh (209194), Delhi (189094), and Rajasthan (188521).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 97,866 compared with 106,173 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (20828), Maharashtra (17996), Karnataka (10754), Delhi (6696), and Kerala (6218).
With 123,354 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 87.23%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.21%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.67%), Sikkim (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.63%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 124,695 — 1,341 deaths and 123,354 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 42.6 days, and for deaths at 90.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (63729), Uttar Pradesh (27360), Delhi (19486), Chhattisgarh (14912), and Karnataka (14859).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (74.85%), Uttar Pradesh (79.81%), Maharashtra (81.12%), Madhya Pradesh (83.46%), and Jharkhand (84.26%).
India on Friday conducted 1,495,397 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 264,972,022. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.89%), Goa (11.19%), Ladakh (10.64%), Chandigarh (9.24%), and Nagaland (8.94%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (30.07%), Goa (29.07%), Maharashtra (23.41%), Madhya Pradesh (22.13%), and Delhi (19.69%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (857422), J&K (491222), Kerala (394450), Karnataka (344934), and Telangana (291694).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3703584), Kerala (1207332), Karnataka (1124509), Tamil Nadu (971384), and Andhra Pradesh (948231).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 63,729 new cases to take its tally to 3703584. The state has added 590,230 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 10,031 cases to take its tally to 1207332.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 14,859 cases to take its tally to 1124509.
Tamil Nadu has added 8449 cases to take its tally to 971384.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6096 to 948231.
Delhi has added 19,486 cases to take its tally to 803623.
Uttar Pradesh has added 27,360 cases to take its tally to 793720.
