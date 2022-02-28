Data story: India sees smallest single-day spike in deaths since March 2021

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 8,871 in active cases to take its count to 102,601. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.16 per cent (one in 625). The country is fifty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 8,013 cases to take its total caseload to 42,924,130 from 42,916,117 — an increase of 0.02%. And, with 119 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 513,843, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 490,321 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,775,086,335. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,307,686 — or 98.56 per cent of total caseload — with 16,765 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the fifty-first-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 85,606 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.16% of all active cases globally (one in every 625 active cases), and 8.62% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,775,086,335 vaccine doses. That is 4135.4 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.69 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 8,871, compared with 10,409 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (40), Delhi (23), and Meghalaya (7).

With 16,765 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,884 — 119 deaths and 16,765 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.71%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3712.7 days, and for deaths at 2992.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2524), Maharashtra (782), Delhi (580), Rajasthan (531), and Tamil Nadu (439).

India on Sunday conducted 723,828 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 767,481,346. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7865298), Kerala (6497204), Karnataka (3940795), Tamil Nadu (3449007), and Andhra Pradesh (2317741).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 782 new cases to take its tally to 7865298.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2524 cases to take its tally to 6497204.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 366 cases to take its tally to 3940795.

Tamil Nadu has added 439 cases to take its tally to 3449007.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 136 to 2317741.

Uttar Pradesh has added 334 cases to take its tally to 2067472.

West Bengal has added 215 cases to take its tally to 2015018.

Delhi has added 580 cases to take its tally to 1859634.