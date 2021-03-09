DATA STORY: India vaccinates over 2 mn in a day; total now at 205% of Covid caseload

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 1,285 to take its count of active cases to 187,462. That is 81.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.86 per cent (one in 116). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 15,388 cases to take its total caseload to 11,244,786. And, with 77 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157,930, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With as many as 2,019,723 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 23,008,733. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,899,394 – or 96.93 per cent of total caseload – with 16,596 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.