DATA STORY: India vaccinates over 2 mn in a day; total now at 205% of Covid caseload

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 1,285 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 187,462. That is 81.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.86 per cent (one in 116). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 15,388 cases to take its total caseload to 11,244,786. And, with 77 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 157,930, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With as many as 2,019,723 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 23,008,733. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,899,394 – or 96.93 per cent of total caseload – with 16,596 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
-
With a daily increase of 15,388 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,229,398 on Monday to 11,244,786 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 157,930, with 77 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 120,259 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.86% of all active cases globally (one in every 116 active cases), and 6.05% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 23,008,733 people. That is 204.62 per cent of its total caseload, and 1.6562 per cent of its population.
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 70 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 1,285 on Tuesday, compared to an increase of 4,224 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Punjab (523), Rajasthan (128), Chhattisgarh (99), Gujarat (72), and Haryana (52).
-
With 16,596 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.93%, while fatality rate has come down to 1.40%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.13%), Maharashtra (2.36%), and Gujarat (2.19%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,673 — 77 deaths and 16,596 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.46%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 506.2 days, and for deaths at 1,421.3 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (8744), Kerala (1412), Punjab (1229), Tamil Nadu (556), and Gujarat (555).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (92.64%), Maharashtra (93.21%), Kerala (95.94%), Madhya Pradesh (97.17%), and Gujarat (97.22%).
-
India on Monday conducted 748,525 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 222,716,796. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.16%), Goa (10.98%), Nagaland (9.26%), Kerala (9.04%), and Ladakh (8.93%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (12.33%), Punjab (8.48%), Chandigarh (4.63%), Goa (4.27%), and Kerala (3.62%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (649733), J&K (409892), Kerala (339699), Karnataka (294257), and Andhra Pradesh (273110).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2228471), Kerala (1078739), Karnataka (955451), Andhra Pradesh (890766), and Tamil Nadu (855677).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8,744 new cases to take its tally to 2228471. The state has added 90,317 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1412 cases to take its tally to 1078739.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 436 cases to take its tally to 955451.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 74 cases to take its tally to 890766.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 556 to 855677.
-
Delhi has added 239 cases to take its tally to 641340.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 101 cases to take its tally to 604380.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU