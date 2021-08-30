DATA STORY: Kerala's active cases cross 200,000-mark; case load over 4 mn

India on Monday reported a net increase of 7,766 in active cases to take its count to 376,324. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.02 per cent (one in 49). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 42,909 cases to take its total caseload to 32,737,939 from 32,695,030 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 380 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 438,210, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,114,696 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 634,381,358. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,923,405 – or 97.5 per cent of total caseload – with 34,763 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 288,266 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 49 active cases), and 9.72% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 634,381,358 vaccine doses. That is 1837.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 45.64 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net addition of 7,766, compared with 8,783 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (7673), Maharashtra (1025), Andhra Pradesh (326), Mizoram (168), and Jammu and Kashmir (65).

With 34,763 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.73%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 35,143 — 380 deaths and 34,763 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 528.5 days, and for deaths at 799.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (29836), Maharashtra (4666), Andhra Pradesh (1557), Tamil Nadu (1538), and Karnataka (1262).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.17%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,419,990 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 520,146,525. The test positivity rate recorded was 3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.73%), Goa (14.49%), Kerala (12.84%), Sikkim (12.74%), and Maharashtra (12.03%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (50%), Kerala (19.67%), Manipur (11.16%), Sikkim (11.03%), and Meghalaya (8.22%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1366355), J&K (975816), Kerala (874155), Karnataka (639322), and Telangana (621993).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6456939), Kerala (4007408), Karnataka (2947255), Tamil Nadu (2611837), and Andhra Pradesh (2012123).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4666 new cases to take its tally to 6456939.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 29836 cases to take its tally to 4007408.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1262 cases to take its tally to 2947255.

Tamil Nadu has added 1538 cases to take its tally to 2611837.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1557 to 2012123.

Uttar Pradesh has added 14 cases to take its tally to 1709248.

Delhi has added 31 cases to take its tally to 1437716.