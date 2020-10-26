DATA STORY: Lowest single-day spike in tally since July 22, in toll since July 10

India on Monday reported its lowest single-day spikes in total infection tally and in over three months. While the daily jump of 45,148 in total count was the lowest since July 22, the 480 Covid-19 fatalities reported on Monday were the fewest in a day since July 10.

Active cases across the country, meanwhile, saw another net reduction of 14,437 to 653,717 – the lowest total since August 13, and 36 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. And, 59,105 more cured cases in a day took the country’s count of recovered patients to 7,137,228, or 90.23 per cent of all reported infections.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 359,686 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 26, 2020):

