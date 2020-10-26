DATA STORY: Lowest single-day spike in tally since July 22, in toll since July 10

India on Monday reported its lowest single-day spikes in total coronavirus infection tally and death toll in over three months. While the daily jump of 45,148 in total count was the lowest since July 22, the 480 Covid-19 fatalities reported on Monday were the fewest in a day since July 10.
Active cases across the country, meanwhile, saw another net reduction of 14,437 to 653,717 – the lowest total since August 13, and 36 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. And, 59,105 more cured cases in a day took the country’s count of recovered patients to 7,137,228, or 90.23 per cent of all reported infections.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 359,686 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 26, 2020):
With a daily increase of 45,148 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,864,811 on Sunday to 7,909,959 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 119,014, with 480 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 359,686 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 6.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 16 active cases), and 10.27% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 14437, compared with 12526 on Sunday. The total now stands at 653,717, the lowest active case tally since August 13. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (299), Delhi (277), West Bengal (210), Haryana (147), and Nagaland (54).
With 59105 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 90.23%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.50%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,585 — 480 deaths and 59105 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.81%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 121.1 days, and for deaths at 171.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6843), Maharashtra (6059), Karnataka (4439), Delhi (4136), and West Bengal (4127).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (75.05%), Chhattisgarh (85.47%), Puducherry (87.16%), West Bengal (87.56%), and Karnataka (88.54%).
India on Sunday conducted 939,309 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 103,462,778. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.11%), Goa (14.55%), Chandigarh (13.87%), Puducherry (11.69%), and Karnataka (10.88%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (20.73%), Nagaland (16.52%), Chandigarh (14.45%), Kerala (14.19%), and Rajasthan (13.12%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (220269), J&K (164787), Andhra Pradesh (144968), Assam (131552), and Tamil Nadu (125735).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1645020), Andhra Pradesh (807023), Karnataka (802817), Tamil Nadu (709005), and Uttar Pradesh (470270).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 6,059 cases. The state has added 80405 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 23,891 cases in the past seven days. On Monday it added 2997 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,869 to 709005.
Karnataka has reported 4439 cases, to take its tally to 802817.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2032 cases to take its tally to 470270.
Delhi has added 4136 cases to take its tally to 356656.
