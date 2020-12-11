DATA STORY: More than 95% Covid cases have recovered in 15 Indian states and UTs

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 8,544 to bring its count of active cases down to 363,749, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down to 1.84 per cent (one in 55). The country added 29,398 to take its total caseload to 9,796,769. And with 414 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 reached 142,186, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,290,834 – or 94.84 per cent of total caseload – with 37,528 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 225,210 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (December 11, 2020):

