DATA STORY: More than 95% Covid cases have recovered in 15 Indian states and UTs

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 8,544 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 363,749, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down to 1.84 per cent (one in 55). The country added 29,398 to take its total caseload to 9,796,769. And with 414 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 death toll reached 142,186, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,290,834 – or 94.84 per cent of total caseload – with 37,528 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 225,210 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (December 11, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 29,398 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,767,371 on Thursday to 9,796,769 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 142,186, with 414 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 225,210 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.82% of all active cases globally (one in every 55 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 8544, compared with 6616 on Thursday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Himachal Pradesh (390), Uttarakhand (286), Bihar (145), Uttar Pradesh (143), and Telangana (107).
-
With 37,528 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.78%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%. At least 15 states or UTs across India now have a recovery rate of over 95%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.24%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,942 — 414 deaths and 37,528 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.09%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 230.6 days, and for deaths at 237.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4470), Maharashtra (3824), West Bengal (2801), Uttar Pradesh (1662), and Rajasthan (1592).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (81.89%), Manipur (87.68%), Kerala (90.49%), Chhattisgarh (91.13%), and Uttarakhand (91.21%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 872,497 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 151,632,223. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.24%), Goa (13.42%), Chandigarh (11.72%), Nagaland (10.0%), and Kerala (9.61%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (20.89%), Himachal Pradesh (12.29%), Sikkim (8.56%), Kerala (8.47%), and Uttarakhand (7.49%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (353562), J&K (247634), Andhra Pradesh (203657), Kerala (193833), and Karnataka (183345).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1864348), Karnataka (897801), Andhra Pradesh (873995), Tamil Nadu (795240), and Kerala (654041).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,824 cases. The state has added 44,276 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,238 cases to take its tally to 897,801.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 538 cases to take its tally to 873,995.
-
Kerala has added 4,470 cases to take its tally to 654,041.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,220 to 795,240.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,662 cases to take its tally to 561,161.
-
Delhi has added 1,575 cases to take its tally to 601,150.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU