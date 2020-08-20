DATA STORY: Nearly 70k coronavirus cases added in biggest single-day spike

India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike of 69,652 in total count of to take its tally to 2,836,925 from 2,767,273 the previous day – an increase of 2.5 per cent. The country’s Covid-19 death toll reached 53,866, with 977 fatalities being reported in a day. Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 437,635 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (August 20, 2020):





India now accounts for 10.59% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 6.81% of all deaths (one in every 15).

The count of active cases reported across India has risen by 9,881, against 3,348 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are (3,808)

Andhra Pradesh (1,595), Karnataka (1,315), Kerala (1,109), Odisha (958).

With 58,794 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 73.91%, while death rate has come down to 1.90%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,771 — 977 deaths and 58,794 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.63%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 27.9 days, for active cases at 47.8 days, and for deaths at 37.9 days.

The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are (13,165), (5,076), Kerala (2,333), Jharkhand (1,613), Haryana (994).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are (13,165), Andhra Pradesh (9,742), Karnataka (8,642), Tamil Nadu (5,795), and (5,076).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are

Jharkhand (62%), Punjab (62.92%), Kerala (64.91%), Karnataka (65.77%), (68.79%)

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.8%), Puducherry (14.64%), Telangana (12.22%), Delhi (11.5%), and Karnataka (11.36%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (28.97%), Andaman & Nicobar (20.49%), Maharashtra (17.45%), Chandigarh (17.11%), Andhra Pradesh (16.89%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (68,547), J&K (62,302), Andhra Pradesh (57,818), Assam (54,245), and Tamil Nadu (51,701).

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (355,449), Andhra Pradesh (316,003), Karnataka (249,590), Uttar Pradesh (167,510).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 13,165 cases. The state has added 113,310 cases in the past 10 days alone.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,795, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 29 days.

Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,857 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 9,742 cases.

Karnataka has reported 8,642 cases to take its tally to 249,590.

Delhi has added 1,398 cases to take its total tally to 156,139. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 29 days in a row.