DATA STORY: Now, India's share of active Covid cases down to one in every 172

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 157 in active cases to bring its count down at 148,609, which is 85.40 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.58 per cent (one in 172). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 11,831 cases to take its total caseload to 10,838,194. And, with 84 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 155,080, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 36,804 more vaccinations across India on Sunday, the total count of those inoculated reached 5,812,362. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,534,505 – or 97.20 per cent of total caseload – with 11,904 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

With a daily increase of 11,831 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,826,363 on Sunday to 10,838,194 – an increase of 0.1%. has reached 155,080, with 84 fatalities in a day. Now the seventeenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 80,584 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.58% of all active cases globally (one in every 172 active cases), and 6.66% of all deaths (one in every 15 deaths).

India has so far vaccinated 5,812,362 people. That is 53.63 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.4187 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 58 days.

The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 157, compared to an increase of 176 on Sunday. Five states that have reported the highest net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1021), Karnataka (108), Meghalaya (35), Punjab (20), and Nagaland (10).

With 11,904 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.20%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.43%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.51%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,988 — 84 deaths and 11,904 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.70%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 634.6 days, and for deaths at 1,279.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6075), Maharashtra (2673), Karnataka (487), Tamil Nadu (471), and Gujarat (244).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (92.59%), Punjab (95.52%), Maharashtra (95.67%), Uttarakhand (97.33%), and West Bengal (97.37%).

India on Sunday conducted 532,236 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 201,900,614. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.65%), Goa (11.66%), Nagaland (9.6%), Kerala (9.59%), and Chandigarh (9.58%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.27%), Maharashtra (5.39%), Goa (4.13%), Meghalaya (3.27%), and Nagaland (2.44%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (562489), J&K (355146), Kerala (287440), Karnataka (266223), and Andhra Pradesh (255559).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2044071), Kerala (968438), Karnataka (942518), Andhra Pradesh (888423), and Tamil Nadu (841797).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,673 new cases to take its tally to 2044071. The state has added 25,658 cases in the past 10 days.

Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6075 cases to take its tally to 968438.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 487 cases to take its tally to 942518.

Andhra Pradesh has added 73 cases to take its tally to 888423.

Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 471 to 841797.

Delhi has added 119 cases to take its tally to 636035.

Uttar Pradesh has added 113 cases to take its tally to 601385.



