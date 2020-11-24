DATA STORY: Punjab has worst case fatality rate at 3.15%, Maharashtra's at 2.61%

A daily net reduction of 4,819 on Tuesday brought India’s count of active cases down to 438,667, or 4.78 per cent of all cases. The country, now seventh most affected globally on this parameter, accounts for 2.59 per cent of all active cases across the world, or one in every 39. Overall, the country added 37,975 cases to take its tally to 9,177,840.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,454 cases and 121 more deaths, the most in a day so far, in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 534,317, and at 8,512.

As many as 42,314 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,604,955 (93.76 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 134,218 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 480 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 303,550 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 24, 2020):

