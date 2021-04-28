DATA STORY: With over 3,000 fatalities in a day, India's Covid death toll tops 200,000

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 96,505 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,978,709. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 15.94 per cent (one in 6). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 360,960 cases to take its total caseload to 17,997,267. And, with 3,293 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 201,187, or 1.12 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,556,182 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 147,827,367. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 14,817,371 – or 82.33 per cent of total caseload – with 261,162 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 360,960 in total cases, the most in a day yet, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 17,636,307 on Tuesday to 17,997,267 – an increase of 2.0%. Death toll has reached 201,187, with 3,293 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,381,137 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 15.94% of all active cases globally (one in every 6 active cases), and 6.28% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far administered 147,827,367 vaccine doses. That is 838.20 per cent of its total caseload, and 10.63 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (19650380), Rajasthan (17297205), Uttar Pradesh (16601433), Gujarat (15674944), and West Bengal (14354716).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (267510), Gujarat (245410), Chhattisgarh (231489), Uttarakhand (221799), and Delhi (218887).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 96505, compared with 69,546 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (20857), Kerala (14374), Rajasthan (8542), Gujarat (6379), and Delhi (5906).
With 261,162 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 82.33%, while fatality rate has remains unchanged at 1.12%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.46%), Sikkim (1.91%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.52%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 264,455 — 3,293 deaths and 261,162 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.25%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 34.2 days, and for deaths at 42.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (66358), Uttar Pradesh (32921), Kerala (32819), Karnataka (31830), and Delhi (24149).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Rajasthan (70.93%), Uttarakhand (72.11%), Uttar Pradesh (72.41%), Gujarat (74.37%), and Jharkhand (74.93%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,723,912 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 282,703,789. The test positivity rate recorded was 20.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.8%), Goa (12.96%), Chandigarh (10.24%), Chhattisgarh (9.71%), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (9.55%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (38.03%), Delhi (32.72%), Nagaland (32.09%), West Bengal (29.67%), and Chhattisgarh (27.5%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (903930), J&K (523656), Kerala (430099), Karnataka (370906), and Uttarakhand (326692).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4410085), Kerala (1460364), Karnataka (1400775), Uttar Pradesh (1153097), and Tamil Nadu (1113502).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 66,358 new cases to take its tally to 4410085. The state has added 639,378 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 32,819 cases to take its tally to 1460364.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 31,830 cases to take its tally to 1400775.
Uttar Pradesh has added 32,921 cases to take its tally to 1153097.
Tamil Nadu has added 15,830 cases to take its tally to 1113502.
Delhi has added 24,149 cases to take its tally to 1072065.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 11,434 to 1054875.
