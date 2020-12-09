DATA STORY: With sharp drop in active cases, India now 9th-worst-hit globally by this measure

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 4,957 to bring its count of active cases down to 378,909, the lowest level since July 19. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down to 1.94 per cent (one in 52) and its position among the most-affected countries by this measure, accordingly, has dropped to ninth.

The country added 32,080 to take its total caseload to 9,735,850. And with 402 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 reached 141,360, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections. The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,215,581 – or 94.66 per cent of total caseload – with 36,635 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi, which had seen a significant drop in new daily cases after a long time on Tuesday, again saw a surge on Wednesday, with an addition of 3,188 cases taking its tally to 597,112 and the toll reaching 9,763 with 57 more deaths being reported in 24 hours.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 236,437 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (December 9, 2020):

