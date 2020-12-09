DATA STORY: With sharp drop in active cases, India now 9th-worst-hit globally by this measure

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 4,957 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 378,909, the lowest level since July 19. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down to 1.94 per cent (one in 52) and its position among the most-affected countries by this measure, accordingly, has dropped to ninth.
The country added 32,080 to take its total caseload to 9,735,850. And with 402 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 death toll reached 141,360, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,215,581 – or 94.66 per cent of total caseload – with 36,635 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, national capital Delhi, which had seen a significant drop in new daily cases after a long time on Tuesday, again saw a surge on Wednesday, with an addition of 3,188 cases taking its tally to 597,112 and the toll reaching 9,763 with 57 more deaths being reported in 24 hours.
Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 236,437 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (December 9, 2020):
With a daily increase of 32,080 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,703,770 on Tuesday to 9,735,850 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 141,360, with 402 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 236,437 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.94% of all active cases globally (one in every 52 active cases), and 9.04% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 4957, compared with 12863 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Kerala (266), Karnataka (248), Uttarakhand (165), Nagaland (52), and Chandigarh (41).
With 36,635 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.66%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.24%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,037 — 402 deaths and 36,635 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.09%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 210.0 days, and for deaths at 243.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5032), Maharashtra (4026), Delhi (3188), West Bengal (2941), and Uttar Pradesh (1776).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (81.97%), Manipur (87.76%), Kerala (90.33%), Chhattisgarh (90.97%), and Uttarakhand (91.53%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,022,712 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 149,836,767. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.34%), Goa (13.48%), Chandigarh (11.81%), Nagaland (9.96%), and Kerala (9.62%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (14.7%), Kerala (8.31%), Chandigarh (7.9%), Goa (7.42%), and Himachal Pradesh (6.96%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (346691), J&K (243799), Andhra Pradesh (201256), Kerala (190829), and Karnataka (180528).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1859367), Karnataka (895284), Andhra Pradesh (872839), Tamil Nadu (792788), and Kerala (644696).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,026 cases. The state has added 44,852 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,280 cases to take its tally to 895,284.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 551 cases to take its tally to 872,839.
Kerala has added 5,032 cases to take its tally to 644,696.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,236 to 792,788.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,776 cases to take its tally to 558,173.
Delhi has added 3,188 cases to take its tally to 597,112.
