Decision on booster dose will be based on scientific evidence: Mandaviya

A decision on the booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advice, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the parliament on Friday. Mandaviya’s statement comes a day after Indian SarsCov-2 Genome Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) suggested that a booster dose should be given to those above 40 with high risk.

Mandaviya also talked about the steps being taken to tackle the Omicron fear. He told the Lok Sabha that RT-PCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Minister added that the decision on booster dose could either be ‘scientific’ or ‘political’. “Our scientists and expert group will guide us for our future path,” the health minister said.

INSACOG has recommended booster doses for those 40-years and above (first targeting the most high risk and high exposure people) may be considered since low levels of neutralizing antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron.

The health ministry meanwhile, said that the severity of the disease due to Omicron is anticipated to be low due to the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to delta variants as shown by high seropositivity.

On whether there will be a third wave due to Omicron; the ministry said that the scale and magnitude of rise in cases and most importantly the severity of disease that will be caused is still not clear. “It is likely to spread to more countries including India... Scientific evidence is still evolving.”

The government also said that while there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron, some of the mutations reported on Spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines.

Health ministry said that Omicron has been declared VoC based on the observed mutations, their predicted features of increased transmission and immune evasion, and preliminary evidence of detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, such as increased re-infections. “The definitive evidence for increased remission and immune evasion is awaited,” Health Ministry said.

INSACOG said that Delta continues to be the main VoC in India. “A fair and effective strategy for detecting and containing entry of Omicron into India is being implemented, since based on the preliminary data, it is likely that population immunity and vaccine-induced immunity may not sufficiently block its propagation,” it has noted.

Specific cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 in various parts of the country are also being investigated, INSACOG said. This includes two reported outbreaks in Karnataka currently being investigated by the state surveillance programme of Karnataka.

Anurag Agarwal, director Director, CSIR-IGIB and who is part of the INSACOG told Business Standard, said that its bulletin mentions vaccinating the unvaccinated and considering boosters for high-risk groups. "There is no actual recommendation for boosters. Just a possibility as we get evidence for immune escape," he said.