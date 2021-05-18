Decoded: What is black fungus and its link to Covid-19 pandemic

As India struggles with a deadly second wave of Covid-19, cases of a rare fungal infection called “mucormycosis” have been reported in several states. Also known as black fungus, the life-threatening disease has infected many Covid-19 patients including those who have recovered.

Although it is not yet classified as an outbreak, as the number of cases continues to grow, here is what you need to know: What is mucormycosis or black fungus and what causes it? Mucormycosis is an infection caused by a fungus called mucormycete present in the environment. Infections can occur in ...