Decoded: Why Brazilian govt is under scrutiny over Bharat Biotech vaccine

A vaccine controversy is raging in Brazil and at the centre of it is Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The Brazilian government is facing allegations of irregularities in the deal it signed with Bharat Biotech for procuring its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for its people.

Following these allegations, the Brazilian government has said that it will suspend the contract with Bharat Biotech on advice by its federal com­p­troller, the Compt­roller General of the Union (CG­U). What is at the root of the controversy and what do the two sides have to say about it? Let’s find ...