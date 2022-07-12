Decoded: Why do you feel hotter in Delhi than what thermometers show?

For the last few days, the capital, Delhi, and its adjoining areas are sweltering due to high humidity caused by the near absence of rains. The high humidity has pushed up the levels of discomfort by several notches. Though, on the thermometers, the actual reading of temperature might not reflect the level of pain and trouble. This is what weathermen and meteorologists call ‘Real Feel Temperature’ or ‘Real Feel Heat’.

So what exactly is ‘Real Feel Heat’?

Weathermen say that in April and May when we have dry heat, it is the actual temperature that is felt by the body. But, in the months of June and July, when humidity rises, the feeling of hotness also rises. So, even if the actual temperature is 30-35 degrees Celsius or even lower, the level of discomfort is quite high due to sweating. In layman’s terms, ‘Real Feel heat’ can be termed as a measure of discomfort for a human body. A real feel temperature can be warmer or colder than the actual temperature depending on weather conditions

Is there a scientific formula or method to arrive at this Real Feel heat?

Yes, of course. According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and at private weather forecasting agency Skymet, in a weather laboratory there are usually three kinds of measurements taken. One is ‘dry bulb temperature’, the second is maximum and minimum temperature in a day and the third is ‘wet bulb temperature’.

‘Dry bulb temperature is the normal temperature that is recorded at a given point in time. Maximum and minimum temperatures are the day’s highs and lows.

The third is the ‘wet bulb temperature’. The wet-bulb temperature is the temperature of evaporation. When humidity is high, the wet-bulb temperature rises.

Thereafter, combining both the dry and wet bulb temperatures based on a table generates something which is called ‘dew point temperature’ and humidity.

What is dew point temperature?

The dew point temperature, commonly termed dew point, DP, is the temperature to which a parcel of moist air must be cooled at constant atmospheric pressure and constant water vapour content in order for saturation to occur.

Is this the final measure of Real Feel Heat?

Palawat says that based on this dew point temperature and relative humidity, then is calculated what is called ‘Real Feel Heat’ based on a set formula.

Usually, when the wet-bulb temperature is more than 30 degrees Celsius it causes discomfort.

In normal times, ‘wet-bulb temperature' is lower than ‘dry-bulb temperature’ and when wet and dry bulb temperatures become uniform then humidity is almost 100 per cent.

This happens when it has rained continuously in a region. In conclusion, ‘real feel heat or temperature’ is a measurement of discomfort to the human body when humidity is high or ‘wet bulb temperature’ is high.

Is ‘real feel heat’ used as a standard application?

Several mobile companies, sports stadiums, public places etc give this measurement to provide accurate information to the people about the weather conditions.