Decoded: Why the fear of a second coronavirus wave in India is real

What is a second Sars-CoV-2 wave? A second wave is a phenomenon of infections that can develop during a pandemic. The disease infects one group of people first, and then the infections appear to go down. But then, the infections rise in a different part of the population, resulting in what is commonly known as a second wave of infections.

Europe, for example, is now suffering from a second wave of the Sars-CoV-2 virus attack. The level of infections started rising after restrictions were significantly eased during summer. Many countries are now forced to re-introduce targeted, ...