Deepening Quad ties tops PM Narendra Modi's US visit agenda

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Tokyo election tests Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ahead of Olympics
LIVE: Afghanistan now emancipated, we seek no revenge, says Taliban
LIVE: 'Whether it's Afghanistan or India, LeT, JeM operating with impunity'
Uncertainty over future in Afghanistan will impact bilateral trade: CAIT
-
Discussions with the four-country Quad group, the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, and interactions with top American executives will be on the itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will leave for the United States on Wednesday and return on Sunday.
The full list of the American chief executive officers is being fine-tuned and will be announced on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a media briefing. He did not confirm whether talks on trade, including further negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), would take place during this visit.
Strengthening defence and security collaborations and boosting the clean energy partnership will be the other issues India will discuss with the US.
The centerpiece of the PM’s visit will, of course, be his first in-person meeting with Biden (whom he has met before when the latter was vice president), in which bilateral issues and the geopolitical situation in south Asia, arising from US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, could be discussed.
Equally important, judging by the time the PM will spend in engagements, will be India’s role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – or Quad, the grouping of the US, India, Japan, and Australia – the promotion of democracy, international law and ‘freedom’ in the Indo-Pacific region, boiling down to putting speed breakers on China’s assertions.
Modi will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in separate bilateral meetings on Thursday. Shringla said along with the Quad, India will step up engagement with the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) that it sees as an integral part of managing the Indo-Pacific.
On Wednesday, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with the US, including a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, and discuss several issues of trade with CEOs, some of whom will meet him one on one.
Issues related to India’s Personal Data Protection law, which is being drafted, localisation and cooperation on clean energy are likely to be flagged. Modi is expected to meet Biden and attend a meeting of the Quad on Friday.
ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit US from Sept 22-26; Quad, UNGA, talks with Biden on agenda
On Saturday, Modi will visit New York and address the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
Replying to questions on the UK, the US, and Australia’s military relationship (AUKUS) that led to the announcement that Australia would be given a nuclear submarine, Shringla dismissed as hypothetical a question on whether India would join the grouping if asked.
He said Australia had clarified that the submarine it was being given was ‘nuclear propelled’ and as such would not violate proliferation rules because it did not involve nuclear weapons. Shringla said the Quad is not a military partnership, whereas AUKUS is. India has never joined a military alliance.
Shringla was asked why India’s own civil nuclear programme, which was also not military, was involved in long negotiations and had not really taken off. He said the issues were being discussed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and private companies that wanted to set up reactors for civil nuclear energy, but that issues of liability were involved. He was also asked about American technology for nuclear-propelled aircraft that India had been seeking for many years.
Shringla said PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU