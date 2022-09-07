Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Mongolia

-
ALSO READ
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Gandhi statue in NY smashed by 6 men amid wave of continued attacks
TMC leaders hold protest against price hike in Parliament complex
Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
Suspended MPs continue 50-hour day-night sit-in protest in Parliament
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here in the Mongolian capital.
Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.
"Paid tributes to Poojya Bapu in Ulaanbaatar," Singh tweeted, sharing a photograph.
On Tuesday, the first day of his engagements here, Singh held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed and also called on President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Chairman of State Great Khural (Parliament) G Zandanshatar.
Singh held talks with the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament Zandanshatar and complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand shared heritage of Buddhism.
He also called on the President of Mongolia and the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Khurelsukh on Tuesday. During their meeting, the two leaders recalled their strong bonhomie and previous interaction in 2018 when together they laid the foundation stone for the ongoing Oil Refinery project being undertaken by assistance from India
Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 12:53 IST