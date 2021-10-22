Defence Ministry signs Rs 423-cr contract with US for procurement of arms

-
The defence ministry has signed a contract with the US government to procure MK 54 torpedo and expendables such as chaff and flares for the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I at a cost of Rs 423 crore, its spokesperson said on Friday.
The Indian Navy has a total of 11 P-8I aircraft, which are manufactured by US aerospace company Boeing, in its fleet.
In addition to anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I aircraft is known for its advance maritime reconnaissance capabilities.
"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the US government under #ForeignMilitarySale (FMS) for procurement of MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 423 crore," defence ministry's spokesperson said on Twitter.
"These weapons are the outfit of P-8I aircraft," the spokesperson added.
