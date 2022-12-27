JUST IN
Police diffuses 15kg improvised explosive device in J&K's Udhampur district
SC to hear PILs challenging laws which regulates religious conversions
Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir
Daily vaccination rates in India surge two-fold amid global Covid scare
Delhi court grants bail to accused in extortion case post 3 months custody
Delhi colder than Dharamsala; fog blots out sun in parts of northwest India
Two-thirds of faculty posts lie vacant in 14,000 ITIs, govt data shows
Doctors urge govt to allow fourth booster dose for medical fraternity
Covid mock drill held in Telangana hospitals as cases jump, says official
Andhra CM releases Rs 590 cr to people who missed benefits in last 6 months
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
Police diffuses 15kg improvised explosive device in J&K's Udhampur district
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Deja-vu moment as govt hospitals start mock drills to test Covid infra

The move comes even as India has only 3,421 active Covid-19 cases currently, and reported 157 fresh cases in the past 24 hour

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Health crisis

BS Reporters  |  Mumbai/New Delhi/Ahmedabad 

Mock drill, Covid mock drill
Photo: PTI

Across government hospitals in India it was a deja-vu moment – with sections getting cordoned off for Covid-19 patients, beds, the oxygen plants humming, and medical staff on stand-by as the country embarked on a one of a kind ‘mock drill’ to test its Covid19 infrastructure.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU