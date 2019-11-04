Delhi air pollution: Authorities have left people to die, says SC

The (SC) on Monday pulled up authorities from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi for failing to control the instances of stubble burning in their respective states, which had led to the catastrophic pollution levels in the New Delhi and Capital Region (NCR).

“Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive. Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening. It cannot be done in a civilised country,” a two judge Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said.

Observing that the accountability must be at all levels of administration, the apex court said that instances of crop stubble burning cannot go unabated every year.

“Why there should be unabated crop burning every year? Every year there is hue and cry. All the states know this and yet they are not tackling this issue,” the two-judge Bench said. The SC has also asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to be present in the court on November 6, when it will next hear the case.

Directing the states neighbouring Delhi to immediately stop stubble burning, the SC also put a stop to all construction and demolition activities as well as garbage and waste burning in the Delhi- Capital Region (NCR) until further orders. The district collectors of the three states, as well as the entire police machinery have been tasked by the SC to ensure that “not even a single instance of stubble burning takes place there henceforth”.

A roadmap to prevent such a situation from occurring again must be prepared by the central government and the states within three weeks, the apex court said.

Passing a slew of other directions to further prevent rise in air pollution levels, the SC said that a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on anyone carrying out construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region, whereas a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed for offenders involved in garbage or waste burning.

“This cannot be done in a civilised country. If people do not respect rights of others, they also should have no rights. The right to life is most important. No room is safe to live in Delhi. People are not safe even inside their house. It is atrocious,” the two-judge Bench said, adding that it had “no sympathy for farmers indulging in it (stubble burning) as they are putting lives of others at risk”.

During the hearing, the SC also questioned the validity of Delhi government’s odd-even scheme, and asked it to submit by Friday the data to support its claim that air pollution levels had come down when the scheme was in place. The states have also been asked to ensure that there is no power-cut in the Delhi-NCR region so that people do not have to resort to using diesel-run generator sets for power backup.