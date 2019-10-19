Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' from 'very poor' with AQI at 128

Delhi's overall improved on Saturday due to western disturbance and increase in surface wind speed. The index (AQI) for delhi is at 128, improving to 'moderate' category from 'very poor' category a day before.



According to the govt-run System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, PM 2.5 was at 215 and PM 10 stood at 221. In Chandni Chowk, air quality was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 375 and PM 10 measuring at 355. The old Delhi region recorded the worst air quality in the Delhi region. Around Delhi University, the air quality was in the 'moderate' and 'satisfactory' category. In Noida, PM 10 stood at 156 and PM 2.5 at 110. In Gurugram, PM 10 was moderate at 110 and PM 2.5 was in the satisfactory category and measured at 91.



SAFAR predicts marginal improvement in air quality during the evening.



The improvement in air quality is due to increase in surface wind speed and western disturbances. The increase in wind speed is expected to continue on Sunday which will help maintain air quality. Moreover, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has been moderate till now and thus drastic change in air quality is not expected.

On Sunday, the AQI is expected to marginally worsen to 165 in Delhi.



The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

