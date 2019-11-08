Delhi air quality may see further improvement due to wind, rainfall

There was further relief for residents of Delhi as light rains helped improve (AQI) to some extent. As of 7:30 am, the overall AQI for the city stood at 314, which is classified under 'Poor'.

According to SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve further in the event of adequate rainfall.

The agency further noted, "The effective biomass fire counts observed on 6th Nov were high (3534) but the wind direction is not favorable for any stubble fire plume intrusion."

Going by to the IMD's forecast for Delhi, Friday will see more improvement with, "Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain/thunder showers. Shallow/moderate fog in the morning."

Delhi's overall AQI improved significantly (from very poor to poor) the day before, on Thursday, more rapidly than predicted. The PM 2.5 -- tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter into the lungs and event the bloodstream -- and PM 10 levels also dropped.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Above 500 is severe-plus emergency category.