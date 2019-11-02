Delhi air quality still 'severe', but agency predicts some respite

-
ALSO READ
Delhi chokes as pollution levels remain 'severe' for second straight day
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' after change in wind direction
Delhi sees haze-filled Friday morning, air quality in 'severe' zone at 425
Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' levels with fall in wind speed
Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, but still at 'poor' levels
-
Air quality was “severe” in New Delhi on Saturday, a day after the national capital shut down schools and declared a public health emergency till November 5 because of pollution.
SAFAR, the government-run monitoring agency, said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 480 at 8:20 am—pollution level that puts even healthy people at risk.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Above 500 is severe-plus emergency category.
The AQI of five places in and around Delhi has been provided in the table given below
|Place
|PM2.5
|PM10
|Gurugram
|585
|506
|Noida
|563
|578
|Chandani Chowk
|480
|370
|Aiport (T3)
|510
|519
|Dhirpur
|488
|420
On November 1, a Supreme Court mandated panel declared a public health emergency in NCR after the air quality slipped into 'severe plus' category and banned all construction activity till November 5.
This was shortly followed by an announcement that schools in the capital would remain shut till November 5.
The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also directed the agencies to take strict action against biomass-burning in Delhi and the outer National Capital Region.
"The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has directed implementing agencies to take immediate stringent actions to stop stubble-burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana," according to a letter EPCA chief Bhure Lal wrote to the chief secretaries of the two states.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU