Delhi air quality 'very poor' as govt bans entry on trucks, construction

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
Delhi 'very poor' on Friday, study puts vehicular pollution as top reason
Delhi air quality 'very poor'; authorities to hold emergency meeting today
Delhi air quality 'very poor'; schools, colleges shut till further notice
Stubble burning: Many measures but complete elimination off the mark
-
Delhi remained covered with toxic air for another day as the state government banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items, into the national capital till November 21.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 362 --'very poor'-- at 8 am on Thursday, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.
After Diwali on November 4, Delhi's AQI levels became worse as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.
Meanwhile, to combat air pollution, Delhi's government banned construction activities till November 21 and ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.
Delhi was the second most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 326, said iQair, a website that tracks air pollution worldwide. Kolkata was the other Indian city on the website’s list of 10.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU