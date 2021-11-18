Delhi air quality 'very poor' as govt bans entry on trucks, construction

remained covered with toxic air for another day as the state government banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items, into the national capital till November 21.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 362 --'very poor'-- at 8 am on Thursday, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

After Diwali on November 4, Delhi's AQI levels became worse as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.

Meanwhile, to combat air pollution, Delhi's government banned construction activities till November 21 and ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

was the second most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 326, said iQair, a website that tracks worldwide. Kolkata was the other Indian city on the website’s list of 10.

costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg reported.