Delhi air quality 'very poor'; authorities to hold emergency meeting today

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
Stubble burning: Many measures but complete elimination off the mark
Spotlight on air quality ahead of winter and stubble-burning in the North
Smoke signals
Decoded: What is a PUSA decomposer? How can it discourage stubble burning?
-
Toxic air enveloped Delhi for the fifth consecutive day, making it the most polluted city across the planet and prompting the authorities to hold an emergency meeting.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was at '372', in the 'very poor' category at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'. Levels surged after people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali last week and stubble burning by farmers spiked in areas adjoining Delhi.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said he will meet his advisors on Tuesday as he blamed stubble burning for the pollution.
Many other places in north India recorded an AQI between 'very poor' and 'severe'.
Delhi topped the list of the world’s ten most polluted cities, according to IQAir, a website which monitors air pollution. Mumbai and Kolkata were other Indian cities in the list.
The toxic air pollution levels underline the risks faced by India as it discusses climate priorities at the global negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged last week that the world’s third-worst emitter will aim to reach net-zero by 2070.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to UK-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU