Delhi air 'very poor'; city extends ban on construction indefinitely

-
ALSO READ
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Delhi air improves slightly but remains 'very poor' with AQI of 332
Delhi air again dips to 'very poor' category as AQI increases to 339
TMS Ep45: Aviation sector, rise of quick-commerce, markets and decoding AQI
Delhi 'very poor' on Friday, study puts vehicular pollution as top reason
-
Delhi's air was toxic on Tuesday as the state government extended a ban on construction and demolition till further orders to ease a pollution crisis that has lasted weeks.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 362 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels. He added that the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi.
This came as physical classes in schools, colleges and other education institutions, and government offices reopened on Monday.
Low temperature and low wind speed have led to stagnant conditions in Delhi, according to experts, who added that the air quality in the national capital is likely to remain very poor in the coming days.
Delhi was this morning the second most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 240, said iQair, a website that tracks air pollution worldwide. The only other Indian city on the website’s list of 10 was Kolkata being the fourth most polluted city worldwide with an AQI of 207.
After Diwali on November 4, Delhi's air quality became worse as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU