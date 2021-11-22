Delhi air 'very poor' as ban on entry of trucks, WFH extended till Nov 26

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Delhi air improves slightly but remains 'very poor' with AQI of 332
Delhi 'very poor' on Friday, study puts vehicular pollution as top reason
Delhi air quality 'very poor'; authorities to hold emergency meeting today
-
Delhi's air was severely polluted on Monday" a day after the state government extended the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the national capital and work from home for its staff till November 26.
The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 352 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.
Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday with senior officers to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain high pollution levels. This comes as the Delhi government extended the ban on entry of trucks, work from home for all its employees till November 26, and ordered to keep schools shut until further orders to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.
Delhi's AQI levels became worse after Diwali on November 4 as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.
Delhi was the third most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 232, said iQair, a website that tracks air pollution worldwide. The only other Indian city on the website’s list of 10 was Kolkata being the second most polluted city worldwide with an AQI of 238.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU